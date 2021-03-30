WORLD
1 MIN READ
SYRIA: Can the EU make a difference?
After ten years of war - the latest appeals for financial help for Syria’s suffering people. The European Union is sponsoring a new international fundraising effort - and says it won’t look the other way when it comes to the Syrian crisis. But what influence can the EU really have in Syria? Guests: Samah Hadid Head of Middle East Advocacy at Norwegian Refugee Council James Watt Former UK Ambassador LOCATOR: LONDON Rim Turkmani Director of Syria Research Program at LSE Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30​ GMT on TRT World.
March 30, 2021
