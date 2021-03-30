Foxconn warns of revenue slump as chip shortage worsens | Money Talks

Taiwan's biggest company, Foxconn has joined the chorus of voices warning that the global chip shortage is getting worse and could last until next year. The chip crunch initially impacted carmakers, but it's now affecting a wide range of electronics. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on this, Malcolm Penn joined us now from London. He's founder and chairman of Future Horizons, a global semiconductor industry analyst. #Foxconn #ChipShortage #Semiconducters