UK study suggests variant causes heart problems in pets | Money Talks

Veterinarians are warning of a possible link between a new variant that's emerged in the COVID-19 pandemic and heart problems in cats and dogs. The complications could develop if humans pass on the virus to their pets, and vets suggest pet owners take precautions if they have symptoms of COVID-19. Our health correspondent, Nicola Hill reports. #Pets #Coronavirus #SecondVariant