March 30, 2021
Singapore's hawker chefs fear tradition may not live on | Money Talks
Street-food vendors, known as 'hawkers', are a treasured - and delicious - part of daily life in Singapore. They were even added to UNESCO's world heritage list in December. But as Miranda Lin explains, the centuries-old tradition is struggling to find a new generation to carry it on. #StreetFood #Hawkers #CulinaryCulture
