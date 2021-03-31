March 31, 2021
WORLD
Second day of testimony examines Floyd's final moments
Witnesses have taken the stand on the second day of the trial over George Floyd's killing. On trial is Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and manslaughter. During an arrest last May, Chauvin was caught on camera pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. NBC's Jay Gray has more
