March 31, 2021
EU, UN appeal for $10B for Syrians at virtual conference
At a two-day conference, international donors have pledged more than $6 billion in humanitarian assistance for Syria, but that still falls well short of the UN’s target. The two-day event, hosted by the EU and UN, hoped for 10B dollars to deal with the humanitarian crisis. Charles Lawley, head of advocacy and public affairs at Syria Relief, weighs in. #Syria
