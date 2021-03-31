WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey set to begin Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine roll-out
Turkey is set to start rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in the next few days. Turkey's health minister Fahrettin Koca says the country has received almost three million doses of the vaccine so far, with a total of four-and-a-half million doses expected in April. Up until now, Turkey has only been using China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine. We speak to Dr Taner Demirer from Ankara University School of Medicine who has more. #Turkey
March 31, 2021
