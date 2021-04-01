BIZTECH
WTO: Trade to grow by 8% in 2021 after pandemic setback | Money Talks
The World Trade Organization has raised its projections for growth in global trade to eight percent this year - it's biggest increase since 2010. It comes after international trade was severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic last year, when global GDP contracted by 3.8 percent. The W-T-O had previously forecast trade growth of 7.2 percent for 2021. But the trade body warns vaccine shortages and the spread of coronavirus variants could hamper this recovery. #WTO #GlobalTrade #Pandemic
April 1, 2021
