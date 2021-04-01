Syrian architect returns home to help rebuild infrastructure | Money Talks

A decade of war has caused 1.2 trillion dollars' worth of damage to the Syrian economy. That's according to aid organisation, World Vision. The United Nations says 50 percent of basic social infrastructure, including electricity, sewage and water, is non-functional. But Syrians who've fled their homeland are now slowly making their way back. And as Obaida Hitto reports, one man is hoping to help rebuild his country, one project at a time. #SyriaEconomy #SocialInfrastructure #War