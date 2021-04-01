Jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti runs rival list against his own party

Jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti will run a rival list of candidates against his own Fatah party in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The breakaway group is headed by Barghouti’s wife, Fadwa, and Nasser al Kudwa, the nephew of the party’s late founder Yasser Arafat. Senior Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti weighs in. #MarwanBarghouti