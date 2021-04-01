April 1, 2021
Turkey and Azerbaijan agree on passport-free travel
An agreement between Turkey and Azerbaijan over passport-free travel has come into effect. Citizens of both countries are now able to travel with their national identity cards between the two countries. This is the latest move by Turkey to strengthen regional co-operation. Vice Rector of ADA University in Baku Faris Ismailzade explains the significance of this move. #Azerbaijan
