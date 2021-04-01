April 1, 2021
Ukraine raises alarm over Russia's 'ongoing aggression'
A Russian troop build-up along the Ukrainian border has sparked fears of a resumption in fighting. Ukraine's parliament has acknowledged that a ceasefire in the region has broken down. Meanwhile, the US military's European Command has raised its watch level from possible crisis to potential imminent crisis. Peter Zalmayev from the Eurasia Democracy Initiative has more. #Ukraine
