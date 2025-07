Pfizer: Its vaccine is 100% effective in 12- to 15-year-olds

US drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have announced their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective in children aged 12 to 15. The vaccine is currently authorised for use in people aged 16 and older in the US. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill explains. #Pfizer