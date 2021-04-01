WORLD
1 MIN READ
Rwenzori Mountains lose their glaciers, the first in Africa
An expedition looking into ice melt was done in 2012 and then again in 2020 by Klaus Thymann. He is an award winning photographer and environmental consultant who traveled to the Rwenzori Mountains that borders Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In just the 8 years between expeditions, the peaks have lost their snow caps. They are the first glaciers in Africa to melt away completely. We speak to Klaus Thymann about those expeditions and more about the impact of glacier melt on our climate. #Africaglaciers
Rwenzori Mountains lose their glaciers, the first in Africa
April 1, 2021
Explore
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Türkiye's air passenger traffic hits 108.8M in first half of 2025
'Totally unacceptable': UN, rights groups urge reversal of US sanctions on Francesca Albanese
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us