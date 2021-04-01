April 1, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Google Maps to suggest roads with lowest carbon emissions
US tech giant, Google, says its Google Maps app will start directing drivers along routes that are more eco-friendly. The app will show routes that generate the lowest carbon footprint using mainly traffic data, slopes and other factors. The feature will be launched later this year in the US and eventually in other countries. Ben Wagner from Delft University of Technology explains. #ecofriendlynavigation
Google Maps to suggest roads with lowest carbon emissions
Explore