BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US President Biden unveils $2T infrastructure spending plan | Money Talks
US President Joe Biden has unveiled a two trillion-dollar plan to upgrade the nation's infrastructure and boost the creation of jobs. The proposal falls in line with his campaign slogan, 'Build Back Better', pledging to kickstart the economy from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. While Biden's plan promises millions of jobs, it's set to face hurdles in Congress, from Republicans who oppose the tax increases that would fund it. NBC's Kelly O'Donnell reports. We spoke to Jeffrey Tucker in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He's Editorial Director at the American Institute for Economic Research #JoeBiden #InfrastructurePlan #USeconomy
US President Biden unveils $2T infrastructure spending plan | Money Talks
April 1, 2021
Explore
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Türkiye's air passenger traffic hits 108.8M in first half of 2025
'Totally unacceptable': UN, rights groups urge reversal of US sanctions on Francesca Albanese
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us