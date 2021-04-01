US President Biden unveils $2T infrastructure spending plan | Money Talks

US President Joe Biden has unveiled a two trillion-dollar plan to upgrade the nation's infrastructure and boost the creation of jobs. The proposal falls in line with his campaign slogan, 'Build Back Better', pledging to kickstart the economy from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. While Biden's plan promises millions of jobs, it's set to face hurdles in Congress, from Republicans who oppose the tax increases that would fund it. NBC's Kelly O'Donnell reports. We spoke to Jeffrey Tucker in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. He's Editorial Director at the American Institute for Economic Research #JoeBiden #InfrastructurePlan #USeconomy