April 2, 2021
Why is Europe ‘messing’ up its COVID-19 vaccination programmes?
The World Health Organization has criticised countries in Europe for rolling out COVID-19 vaccines too slowly and warned that further delays will only serve to prolong the pandemic. We speak to the director for health and care at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Dr Emanuele Capobianco. #VaccineRollout
