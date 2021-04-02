WORLD
Turkey-EU Relations | The Istanbul Canal Project
The top EU diplomat has called for stronger ties between Turkey and the bloc, days after EU leaders stressed the need for a positive agenda and deepening trade ties. Ankara has cautiously welcomed the rhetoric, highlighting that the EU needs to take concrete steps to meet its own positive expectations. Meanwhile, Turkey has approved development plans for the Istanbul canal on the edge of Istanbul that will join the Black Sea to the Marmara. Guests: Izzet Selim Yenel Former Turkish Ambassador Zoltan Egeresi Political Analyst Taha Meli Arvas Financial Analyst Guido Cozzi Professor at St Gallen University
April 2, 2021
