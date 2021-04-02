BIZTECH
WEF estimates gender gap will now take 136 years to close | Money Talks
In just 12 months, the coronavirus pandemic has set the cause of gender equality back by 36 years, according to the World Economic Forum's latest gender gap report. With thousands of job losses and growing 'double shift' responsibilities of work and care, 2020 has rolled back years of economic advancements for women. #WEF #GenderGap #Equality
April 2, 2021
