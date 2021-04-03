April 3, 2021
WORLD
Senior officer testifies that Chauvin used unnecessary force
Week one of the Derek Chauvin murder trial was cut short. The judge sent jurors home early for the Easter weekend. But not before they heard testimony from the homicide detective assigned to the case after George Floyd died. The law enforcement veteran says police officers are not trained to kneel on a person's neck. Jay Gray reports. #DerekChauvin
