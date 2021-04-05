April 5, 2021
Jordan’s deputy PM: Prince has links with ‘foreign parties’
Authorities in Jordan have accused King Abdullah’s half-brother and former crown prince Hamza bin Al Hussein of being part of a plot to overthrow the government. Prince Hamza is accused of working with foreign entities to destabilise the kingdom. TRT World talks to William Lawrence, professor of political science at American University. #AymanSafadi
