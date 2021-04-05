WORLD
India records more than 103,500 new infections on Monday
Authorities in India say they have recorded more than 103,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday - the highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic. This brings the national total close to 12.6 million cases. The production of two vaccines approved by the Indian government cannot meet both Indian and global needs quickly enough. So what other options are there? Dr Bharat Pankhania from the University of Exeter Medical School explains. #India
April 5, 2021
