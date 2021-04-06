April 6, 2021
Cumulative crises cause medical workers to leave Lebanon | Money Talks
As the situation in Lebanon becomes increasingly untenable, some medical professionals are moving overseas. The economic crisis, the pandemic, and the devastating explosion in Beirut last year have pushed the healthcare system, and those who work in it, to the brink. Imogen Kimber reports. #BrainDrain #LebanonEconomy #MedicalProfessionals
