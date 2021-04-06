One on One - Jason Greenblatt, Former US Middle East Envoy

As US Middle East envoy for the US Trump administration, Jason Greenblatt is seen as the chief architect of the 2020 peace deal between the UAE and Israel, known as the Abraham Accords. On the sidelines of the WION Global Summit in Dubai, TRT World spoke to Jason #Greenblatt about what the Abraham Accords has brought to the region, and what the path ahead looks like.