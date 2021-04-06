Jordan’s Prince Hamzah pledges loyalty to King Abdullah, royal court

Jordan’s royal court says former crown prince Hamzah bin Al Hussein has signed a letter pledging allegiance to King Abdullah. It made the announcement after the king asked his uncle to settle the dispute with the prince. Nader Hashemi, director of the Center of Middle East Studies at the Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver, weighs in. #PrinceHamzah