High-level talks between Turkey and the European Union have wrapped up in Ankara. European Commision President, Ursula von der Leyen, and Head of the European Council, Charles Michel, met with Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a bid to reset their relationship and improve co-operation. The two sides discussed a number of topics, including trade, visa liberalisation and the ongoing refugee crisis. The bloc has pledged new funding to support Turkey, which has taken in more than four million refugees, as well as improvements to their customs union. #TurkeyEURelations #Exports #CustomsUnion
April 6, 2021
