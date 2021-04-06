Greenland's elections to decide fate of rare earth mining | Money Talks

Voters in Greenland are choosing a new parliament on Tuesday. The general election is seen by many as a referendum on mining projects meant to diversify the Danish territory's economic prospects. The snap election was triggered after the party representing indigenous Inuits pulled out of the coalition government over increased mining activity in the south. Sarah Balter has more. Mika Mered is a professor of Arctic and Antarctic geopolitics at the ILERI School of International Relations in Paris. He says a number of foreign companies are vying for a stake in Greenland's natural resources. #Greenland #Elections #MiningActivity