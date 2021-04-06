BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Greenland's elections to decide fate of rare earth mining | Money Talks
Voters in Greenland are choosing a new parliament on Tuesday. The general election is seen by many as a referendum on mining projects meant to diversify the Danish territory's economic prospects. The snap election was triggered after the party representing indigenous Inuits pulled out of the coalition government over increased mining activity in the south. Sarah Balter has more. Mika Mered is a professor of Arctic and Antarctic geopolitics at the ILERI School of International Relations in Paris. He says a number of foreign companies are vying for a stake in Greenland's natural resources. #Greenland #Elections #MiningActivity
Greenland's elections to decide fate of rare earth mining | Money Talks
April 6, 2021
Explore
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Türkiye's air passenger traffic hits 108.8M in first half of 2025
'Totally unacceptable': UN, rights groups urge reversal of US sanctions on Francesca Albanese
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us