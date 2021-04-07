Derek Chauvin broke rules by kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, instructor says

A Minneapolis police department use of force instructor has testified that Derek Chauvin should not have placed his knee on George Floyd’s neck. Lieutenant Johnny Mercil told the jury Derek Chauvin was not following protocol when he used his leg as a neck restraint. Jamal Andress, Criminal justice reporter at Newsy weighs in. #DerekChauvintrial