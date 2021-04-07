First round of indirect talks to revive Iran nuclear pact concludes

Iran says negotiations at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal are heading in the right direction. Top diplomats from all the signatories to the original agreement are in Vienna for official talks, and the Americans are also there, but the Iranians are not planning to meet face to face. We speak to Camelia Entekhabifard, the editor in chief of the Independent Persian. #Irannucleardeal