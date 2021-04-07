What was France role in Rwanda genocide?

Rwanda is marking the 27th anniversary of the 1994 genocide. France is holding a ceremony to pay tribute to the victims. In just 100 days more than 800, 000 people were massacred. Ethnic Hutus targeted members of the Tutsi community. David Zounmenou , security analyst at the Institute of Security Studies weighs in on a confidential report about responsibility of France in the genocide of Tutsis' in Rwanda. #Rwanda