COVID-19 CRISIS: Will it weaken the EU?

The European Union has faced down crises before: the financial crash of 2008; the arrival of millions of migrants and refugees. But these events leave their mark - so how will the pandemic change the EU? Guests: Wojciech Przybylski Editor-in-Chief of Visegrad Insight Denis Macshane Former UK Minister of State for Europe Dmitris Tsarouhas Associate Professor of International Relations Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.