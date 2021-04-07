EMA: Blood clots are a 'very rare' AstraZeneca side effect

The European Medicines Agency says blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Its findings follow reports of blood clot risks among recipients. The EMA recommended AstraZeneca's use saying that the jab's benefits continue to outweigh the risks. Nicola Hill, TRT World's health correspondent, explains. #AstraZeneca