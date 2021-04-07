April 7, 2021
Mozambique government regains control of captured town
Mozambique’s army says it has retaken a key town from militants. The capture of Palma marked an escalation in an insurgency launched by a local affiliate of Daesh. The UN says thousands of people have been killed and more than half a million displaced in the fighting so far. Dr Alex Vines, Director of Africa Programme at Chatham House weighs in. #Mozambique
