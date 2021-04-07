Egyptian businessman profits from lethal scorpion venom | Money Talks

Scorpions kill more than 3-thousand people each year, according to the Journal of Pediatric Research. But one Egyptian entrepreneur has found a way to cash-in on the eight-legged- arachnids, hunting some of the most dangerous in the world for their prized venom. Motheo Khoaripe has more. #Venom #ScorpionBreeding #MedicinalProperties