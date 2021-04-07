BIZTECH
EU regulator: AstraZeneca vaccine may cause rare blood clots | Money Talks
The European Union's drugs regulator says it's established a link between rare blood clots in the brain and the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The European Medicines Agency now wants the Anglo-Swedish drug company to list it as one of the possible side effects of the injection. But the EMA has not changed its guidance for the vaccine, saying its benefits outweigh the risks and it's not advising governments to stop using the injections. But the UK's drugs regulator has announced plans to offer people under the age of 30 an alternative vaccine. At least 16 European nations halted or limited the use of the AZ injection last month.. with most resuming its use after the EMA said its benefits outweighed its risks. #AstraZeneca #SideEffects #BloodClots
April 7, 2021
