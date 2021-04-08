April 8, 2021
EU regulator says benefits of vaccine far outweigh risks
The EU's medicines regulator says it remains "firmly convinced" that the benefits of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood disorders. More than a dozen nations suspending its use following the reports. Paul Hunter, Epidemiologist and professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia weighs in. #AstraZenecajab
