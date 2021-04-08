FRANCE 2022 ELECTIONS: 1 year to go

President Emmanuel Macron has been condemned for handling the pandemic and has imposed tough new restrictions with COVID cases on the rise again. Meanwhile Le Pen narrowed the gap in a big way with Macron - and there are just 12 months to go until the French people decide. Could France end up with a president who claims that multicultural societies are multi conflict societies? GUESTS Nabila Ramdani French Journalist Raphael Liogier Professor at Sciences Po Aix