April 8, 2021
Washington says it’s prepared to lift sanctions on Tehran
The US has reversed its position and now says it is prepared to lift sanctions on Iran in order to resume the 2015 nuclear deal. Tehran has been demanding Washington remove Trump-era sanctions before it agrees to comply with the conditions of the pact. Scott Lucas, Professor of international politics at Birmingham University explains. #Iransanctions
