Liberty lost during Pandemic?

Violent protests aren’t unheard of in Europe - but it’s still a part of the world that prides itself on being relatively stable - where political disagreements are settled at the ballot box. But look across Europe and you see people clashing with police all over the place...what has Europeans so upset? Also, we speak to the Catalan translator dropped by Amanda Gorman’s publishers, because he’s not black and he’s not a woman.