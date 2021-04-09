April 9, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US President Biden calls for nationwide assault rifle ban
US President Joe Biden has said that he is directing the justice department to tighten regulations on sales of so-called ‘ghost guns’, which are untraceable firearms assembled from kits. Biden’s announcement follows the deaths of 18 people in two separate shootings last month. He is expected to issue an executive order on the ban. Republican strategist Amy Koch weighs in. #USgunviolence
US President Biden calls for nationwide assault rifle ban
Explore