April 9, 2021
Botswana offers hunting rights to kill more than 280 elephants
Botswana is offering rights to hunters to kill more than 280 elephants during its hunting season. The country has the world's largest elephant population, and is trying to revive its hunting industry, stalled by the coronavirus pandemic. Barnaby Phillips from the Elephant Protection Initiative weighs in on the lifting of hunting restrictions. #Botswana
