Turkey Seeks Resolution To Unofficial Saudi Trade Ban
The relationship between Turkey and Saudi Arabia has seen improvements in recent months. But the unofficial Saudi boycott of Turkish goods is still casting a shadow on these relations. Ankara raised the issue at a World Trade Organisation Goods Council meeting in Geneva in an attempt to seek a resolution to the issue. The kingdom’s informal embargo has significantly harmed Turkish trade, with exports to Saudi Arabia falling by 93.7% year-on-year in March. Relations between the two countries have been strained for many years over a series of diplomatic disputes. But the recent end of the Qatar blockade created an opening. So is this unofficial trade row here to stay, or can this issue be resolved and the once prosperous trade relationship be revived? Guests: Vehbi Baysan Political Analyst Giorgio Cafiero CEO at Gulf State Analytics
April 9, 2021
