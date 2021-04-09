Towards a United Turkic World

Leaders of the Turkic Council member countries, while supporting Azerbaijan’s Karabakh victory, have agreed to work towards the rehabilitation of the liberated territory. Central Asia, a region of high strategic importance with its unexplored natural resources and significant geo-strategic location, continues to face threats of terrorism and conflict. The Turkic Council comprises of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan and aims to strengthen co-operation in all areas like security, trade, energy and tourism. So what will be the roadmap for the Turkic Council's increased co-operation in the future? Guests: Cengiz Tomar Rector at Akhmet Yassawi University Cavid Veliev Political Analyst