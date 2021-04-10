April 10, 2021
WORLD
Tributes pour in for UK’s Prince Philip, who has died at 99
Britain's Prince Philip is being remembered as a man of service with a sharp wit. The Queen's husband died at Windsor Castle on Friday, at the age of 99. Tributes for the Duke of Edinburgh have been flowing in from around the world, and crowds have been laying flowers outside several royal palaces in the UK. Sarah Morice reports. #PrincePhilip
