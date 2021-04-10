WORLD
Why is the UK Refusing to Return the Parthenon Marbles to Greece?
Brexit was a messy affair. And that animosity is playing out in a long running dispute between the UK and EU over the Parthenon Marbles. The Ancient Greek relics date back more than 2,400 years, and are now housed at the British museum. Greece has demanded their return but the UK says the artifacts are staying in London. And it’s not the first time the UK has refused to return what many call, looted treasures.
April 10, 2021
