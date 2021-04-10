Are Commercial Supersonic Jets Making a Comeback?

Supersonic jet travel is decades old, but the technology hasn’t taken off with regular flyers. One attempt, the British-French made Concorde jet tried to entice air travelers with supersonic speeds, but the aircraft was a commercial failure. Now new companies are seeking to revive the supersonic age. But is it the smartest move, given how the coronavirus pandemic has hampered air travel for years to come.