April 10, 2021
WHO slams vaccine disparity between rich and poor nations
The World Health Organization has slammed what it calls the 'shocking imbalance' in the distribution of vaccines in rich and poor countries. The WHO's target to have started vaccinations in every country by Saturday - the 100th day of 2021 - has been missed. More than two dozen nations have yet to start inoculations. Natasha Hussain reports. #VaccineDistribution
