One on One - Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Belarusian Opposition Leader
Belarus was the scene of mass protests last August after President Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected for another term, after 26 years in power, claiming 80 per cent of the votes. Accusations of electoral fraud brought people onto the streets. During the protests, one of Lukashenko’s electoral challengers, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, emerged as the face of the opposition. She issued three demands from exile in Lithuania, calling for Lukashenko's resignation, an end to police brutality and the release of all political prisoners, including her husband. TRT World speaks to Svetlana Tikhanovskaya about her struggle for the future of her country.
April 12, 2021
