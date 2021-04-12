WORLD
Why are Israelis focusing on Iran’s Natanz nuclear plant?
Iran has said that Israel was behind an attack on the Natanz nuclear plant, and vowed revenge. Mahjoob Zweiri, director of the Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University, says it’s not the first time the site has been targeted and that Israel is focusing on the facility because it is Iran’s main facility for uranium enrichment. #Natanzfacilityattack
April 12, 2021
