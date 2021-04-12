April 12, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Protests erupt near Minneapolis after police shoot Black man
Protests have erupted against police in the city of Brooklyn Center in Minnesota, after an officer fatally shot a young Black man. 20-year-old Daunte Wright was killed after officers pulled over his vehicle for a traffic violation on Sunday. Police say he had outstanding warrants. Scott Lucas, professor of international politics at Birmingham University, weighs in. #DaunteWrightkilling
Protests erupt near Minneapolis after police shoot Black man
Explore